PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE PFN opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
