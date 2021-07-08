Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
