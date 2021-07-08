Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong Purchases 2,500 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLL traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. 441,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,117. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $15,930,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

