Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9,927.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $903,000.

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.97. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

