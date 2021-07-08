Phantasma Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and $1.28 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,867.92 or 1.00220765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007541 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00057829 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

