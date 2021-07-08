PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce sales of $305.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.30 million. PetIQ reported sales of $266.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $959.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 590,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,340. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 165.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at about $24,986,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

