Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Plans Dividend of GBX 110

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PSN traded down GBX 147 ($1.92) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,923 ($38.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,875. The company has a market capitalization of £9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,198.98.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,223.11 ($42.11).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

