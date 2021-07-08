Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,799 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Perficient worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Perficient by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $82.83 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

