PEPS Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $50.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $151,579.37 and approximately $50.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00149903 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,635,120 coins and its circulating supply is 45,394,948 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

