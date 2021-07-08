Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Shares of LON:OCDO traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,925 ($25.15). The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,369. The stock has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,957.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 1,339,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock worth $3,882,563,318.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

