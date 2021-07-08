Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Get Marston's alerts:

MARS opened at GBX 90.55 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.52. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £597.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.