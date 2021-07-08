PAYCENT Market Capitalization Hits $94,196.52 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $94,196.52 and $65.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.06 or 0.00867762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044164 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

