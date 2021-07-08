Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,461. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

