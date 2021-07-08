Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

OTCMKTS PARXF traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 13,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

