Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 86.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.66.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

