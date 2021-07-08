Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Sells $754,670.90 in Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

