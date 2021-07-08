Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 53,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $31,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,079 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

PANW stock opened at $386.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

