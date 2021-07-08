PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 269,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,630,299 shares.The stock last traded at $47.91 and had previously closed at $56.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

