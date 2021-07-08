Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.86. 21,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,992,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.25.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $349,526,000. SB Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after buying an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

