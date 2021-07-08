P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PTSI opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $306.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth $217,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.