Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

