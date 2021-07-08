Ossiam Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,839 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 0.8% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $26,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,055. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

