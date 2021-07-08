Ossiam Purchases 205,840 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ossiam lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,840 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.2% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $103,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,420,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 190,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,741. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $112.81 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $312.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.06.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.