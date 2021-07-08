Ossiam Has $15.46 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,687. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

