Ossiam Acquires 8,632 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ossiam raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $532.44. 59,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

