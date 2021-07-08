Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.44

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 6266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

