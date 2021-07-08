Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%.

OESX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

OESX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 240,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,064. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.