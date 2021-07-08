Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 209.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,308 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 354,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,350 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 230,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.53. 671,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,442,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $87.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

