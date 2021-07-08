Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 288.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,738 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Opera worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth $1,594,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

OPRA stock remained flat at $$10.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12. Opera Limited has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 98.83%. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.