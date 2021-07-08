Open Predict Token (OPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,093.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $599,392.72 and approximately $7,093.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.00932387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045091 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.