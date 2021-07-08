Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

