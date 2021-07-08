Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,821 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,525,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $205.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

