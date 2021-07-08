Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,223 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 210.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $269.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.10. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.96 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.