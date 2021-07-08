Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $678,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 143.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

