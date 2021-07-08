Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $210,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $355.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

