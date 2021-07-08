Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Polaris were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

