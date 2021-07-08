Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,975,000 after purchasing an additional 586,452 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,282,000 after buying an additional 212,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

