OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder T Kendall Hunt Sells 12,788 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83.

OneSpan stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 498,755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneSpan by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneSpan by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 241,454 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

