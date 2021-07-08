OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 6,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,932,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.14 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

