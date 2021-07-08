On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target Cut to GBX 325 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LON OTB traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 313 ($4.09). The company had a trading volume of 938,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,764. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £493.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

