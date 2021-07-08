Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $75.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

