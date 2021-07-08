Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $3.88

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00011903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $22,033.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,235 coins and its circulating supply is 562,919 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

