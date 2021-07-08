Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities upped their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $913.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Omeros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

