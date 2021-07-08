Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $49.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

