Oikos Price Tops $0.0050 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $787,521.49 and $3,273.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00048779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00130388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00168263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,339.86 or 0.99990132 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.00975557 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 178,186,385 coins and its circulating supply is 158,088,644 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

