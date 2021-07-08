Offshift (XFT) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $57,834.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,617.03 or 0.99911624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007584 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000963 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.