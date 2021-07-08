Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $8.44. Ocugen shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 147,395 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth $1,602,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

