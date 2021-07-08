Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 3,920 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 36.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.