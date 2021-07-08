Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 3,603 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

