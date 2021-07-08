Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $307,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

